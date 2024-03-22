Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,626 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of CarGurus worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CarGurus by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,824 shares of company stock worth $2,045,799. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

