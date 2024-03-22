Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Brunswick worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

