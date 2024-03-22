Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 733 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.5 %

UHS opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.66. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $182.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

