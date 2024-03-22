Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,729 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,056,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $67.68 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

