Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,812 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Kyndryl worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kyndryl by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kyndryl by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.90.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

