Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $270.14 on Thursday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $204.60 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,313 shares of company stock worth $1,347,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

