NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Up 4%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 90,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 110,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

