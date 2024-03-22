NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.