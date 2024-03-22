Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. 862,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,032,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,560,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.