Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. 862,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,032,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

