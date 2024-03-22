NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 14.9%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.60. 3,713,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,312,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

SMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NuScale Power by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

