NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 14.9%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 3,713,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,312,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.