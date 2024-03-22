NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $914.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $728.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $885.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

