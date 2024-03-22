NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $246.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

