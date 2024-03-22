Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $104.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.08.

OLLI opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,742,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

