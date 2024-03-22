Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.4 %

OLLI opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.