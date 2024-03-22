Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.