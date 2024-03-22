Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.