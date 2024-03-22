Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 453,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 799,971 shares.The stock last traded at $75.62 and had previously closed at $75.35.

The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

