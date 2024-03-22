Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 453,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 799,971 shares.The stock last traded at $75.62 and had previously closed at $75.35.

The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.