Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
OMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.22.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.
Insider Activity at Omnicom Group
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
