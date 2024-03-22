ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONON. Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

ONON stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ON by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after buying an additional 273,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ON by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in ON by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

