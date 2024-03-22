OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ferguson by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Ferguson by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $221.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $221.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average is $178.80.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

