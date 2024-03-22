OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,382 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

