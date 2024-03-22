OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,657 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $79.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

