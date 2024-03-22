OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,348.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,046.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

