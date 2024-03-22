OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $466.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.75. The company has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $337.95 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

