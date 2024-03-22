OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 1,531 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $2,777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

