OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 213 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $111.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

