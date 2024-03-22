OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 241 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $171.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $171.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.