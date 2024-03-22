OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 59 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.00.

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $811.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.15. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

