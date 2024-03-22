OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $322.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average of $269.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

