OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $344.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $253.03 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

