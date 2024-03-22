OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $93,366,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $723.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

