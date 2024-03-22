OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $885.90.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2 %

NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $728.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

