OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after buying an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after buying an additional 798,662 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

