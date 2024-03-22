OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $443.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.