OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,337.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,229.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,146.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

