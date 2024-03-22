OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $456,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

