OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,491,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

