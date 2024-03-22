OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 31,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 88,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

