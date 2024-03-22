OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $324,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,879,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

MDYG opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $86.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

