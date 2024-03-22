OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $378,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

