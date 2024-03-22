OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $388,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

