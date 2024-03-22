OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,521 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,126,000 after buying an additional 1,944,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,345,000 after buying an additional 1,499,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,383,000 after buying an additional 844,374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after buying an additional 815,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 805,486 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

