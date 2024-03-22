OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $70.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.