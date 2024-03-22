OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

