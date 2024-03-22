OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 1.9 %

BKNG opened at $3,647.81 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,570.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,298.72.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.