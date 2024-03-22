OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,046 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

