OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

